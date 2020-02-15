Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 1,879,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,229. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $586.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 141,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

