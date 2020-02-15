Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.96 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 59.28%.

Shares of FET stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 674,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,458. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.78.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

