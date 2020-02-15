Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of NYSE FET traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. 674,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,458. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $750,000.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at $839,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 293,384 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 185,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 798.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 295,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 263,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

