Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Forward Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 188,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,194. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Forward Air will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,146,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

