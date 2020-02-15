Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FSP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of FSP opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 377,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 86,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 183,149 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the period.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

