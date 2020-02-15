Freshpet’s (FRPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRPT. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Freshpet stock traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 308,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.80 and a beta of 1.02. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $73.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $215,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $558,696 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 29,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 46,261 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

