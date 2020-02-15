Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.65. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 3,601 shares traded.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 63,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 75,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

