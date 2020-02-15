Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.65. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 3,601 shares traded.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th.
Friedman Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.
