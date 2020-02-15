FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.11. FTS International shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 13,716,354 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTSI. ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial cut FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.53.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. Research analysts expect that FTS International Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

