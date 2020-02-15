Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Funko by 49.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 588,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the third quarter valued at $1,064,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Funko Inc has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $466.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Funko from to in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

