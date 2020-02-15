Fusion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.20 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Fusion has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000248 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,540.07 or 0.93206764 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

