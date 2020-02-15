FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Up 27.8% This Week

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Mercatox and Fatbtc. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $7,775.00 and $74,113.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00451270 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001349 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005464 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012626 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.