G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.37

G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.37 and traded as high as $12.99. G Willi-Food International shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut G Willi-Food International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.16.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 17,149.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,023 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.46% of G Willi-Food International worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

