Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

NYSE GGT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

In other Gabelli Multimedia Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $68,957.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

