GAM Holding AG Buys 21,202 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 896,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,131,000 after acquiring an additional 769,471 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,793,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,007,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,565,000 after acquiring an additional 289,590 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 306,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 277,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 358,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 241,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.69.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

