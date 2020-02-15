GAM Holding AG Has $5.55 Million Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.14% of Canada Goose worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 504.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,101 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,224,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Canada Goose by 1,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 185,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 175,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

