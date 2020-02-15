GAM Holding AG Has $7.08 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,978 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,139 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,571,397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,557 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,222,572 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $105,604,000 after acquiring an additional 108,192 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 789,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,414 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after acquiring an additional 259,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $99.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $103.29. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.26.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,939.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

