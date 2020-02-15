GAM Holding AG Invests $3.54 Million in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.24% of Cision at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,680 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,593 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Cision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,429,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cision by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cision alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CISN shares. Citigroup cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:CISN opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cision Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CISN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.