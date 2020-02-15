GAM Holding AG Trims Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,157 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,209.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,488 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.69 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

