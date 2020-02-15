GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $4.22 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $4.74.
GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Company Profile
