Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.
NYSE:GNT opened at $5.98 on Friday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $6.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.91.
About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst
