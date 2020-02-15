Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 669,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 268,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.