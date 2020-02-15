Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 255,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,122. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.