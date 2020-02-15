Genus (LON:GNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genus (LON:GNS) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genus in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

LON GNS traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,190 ($41.96). 35,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,154. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,141.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,951.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.07.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

