George Kaiser Family Foundation Grows Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson comprises 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $2,085,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $996,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 559,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 111,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter worth about $787,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Charter Equity raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

