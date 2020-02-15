GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $43.74. 3,229,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,133. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.5994 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.