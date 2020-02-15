Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $288.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.74 and a 1 year high of $294.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 283.27%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

