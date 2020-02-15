Glenview Trust Co Has $1.39 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,013 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

