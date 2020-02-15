Glenview Trust Co Has $1.59 Million Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,987 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $9,419,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in eBay by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,154,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,017,000 after buying an additional 663,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.