Glenview Trust Co Invests $2.44 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,016 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.