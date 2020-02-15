Glenview Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.