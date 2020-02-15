Glenview Trust Co Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.28 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

