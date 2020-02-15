Glenview Trust Co Purchases 359 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 60,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,227,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN opened at $103.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

