Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,890. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average is $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

