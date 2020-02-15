Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $210.42.

Get Global Payments alerts:

NYSE GPN traded up $3.64 on Wednesday, reaching $206.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $174.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Global Payments by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 55,616 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.