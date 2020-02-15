GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 70.5% Over Last Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $232,606.00 and approximately $3,827.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,223.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.02744137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.90 or 0.04727690 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00791850 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00942528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00115137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009646 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025936 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00694817 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,911,229 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

