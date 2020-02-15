GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Up 2.7%

GlobalData PLC (LON:DATA) shares were up 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($17.50) and last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.50), approximately 8,234 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 19,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,295 ($17.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered GlobalData to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get GlobalData alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -294.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,317.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,042.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57.

GlobalData Plc provides business information products and services across various platforms to the consumer, information communications technology, and healthcare markets. The company offers data, insight, and analysis services, as well as performance advertising services. GlobalData Plc serves customers in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.