Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,900 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price objective on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.56) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,340.05 ($57.09).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,197 ($55.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,400.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,261.02. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,900.50 ($51.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29).

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,666 ($61.38) per share, for a total transaction of £373.28 ($491.03).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

