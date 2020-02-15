Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) in a report published on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

NYSE:BAX opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 151,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Baxter International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

