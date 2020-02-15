Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

NYSE:GS opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.49.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

