Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.48.

BSX stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,064 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,416 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,785,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 33,909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

