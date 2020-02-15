GoldMint (MNTP) Achieves Market Cap of $229,694.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $229,694.00 and $238.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001209 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.06 or 0.03183941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00244563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00045376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

