Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Goldrich Mining Co (OTCMKTS:GRMC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Goldrich Mining shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 21,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC)

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, and associated base and precious metals. Its mineral properties include Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres of patented federal mining claims and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.