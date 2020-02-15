Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is an exploration and production company. It engaged in the exploitation, development and production of natural gas and crude oil primarily in the Haynesville Shale in Northeast Texas and Northwest Louisiana, the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Eastern Louisiana and Southwestern Mississippi and the oil-window of the Eagle Ford Shale trend in South Texas. Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is based in Houston, Texas. “

GDP has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of GDP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $15.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 250,338 shares during the period.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

