Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.96.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,099,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,414 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,672,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,004,000 after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,281,000 after acquiring an additional 494,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,303,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.