GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). GoPro reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 342.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPRO shares. TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.45.

In other news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,447.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,144 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 776,687 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPRO opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $627.71 million, a PE ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. GoPro has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

