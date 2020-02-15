Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the January 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,104,000 after buying an additional 255,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $14.55. 514,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

