GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of GP Strategies worth $16,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the third quarter worth $231,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE GPX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 62,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. GP Strategies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

