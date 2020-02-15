Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 901 ($11.85).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

LON GFTU traded up GBX 24.32 ($0.32) on Friday, hitting GBX 968 ($12.73). 1,289,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 899.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 810.08. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 957 ($12.59).

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.