Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 766,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 727,700 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares in the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

AJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $15.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.