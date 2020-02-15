Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Given a C$9.25 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$9.25 target price on Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GBR traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,169. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.36. The firm has a market cap of $403.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.40.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

